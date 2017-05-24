Japanese State Minister of Finance Taku Otsuka visits IIT Gandhinagar

Japanese State Minister of Finance, Taku Otsuka(Left) seen here with IITGN Director, Sudhir K Jain at IIT Gandhinagar campus on Wednesday Japanese State Minister of Finance, Taku Otsuka(Left) seen here with IITGN Director, Sudhir K Jain at IIT Gandhinagar campus on Wednesday

The Japanese State Minister of Finance, Taku Otsuka who was in the city to attend the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s annual convention visited the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) on Wednesday. The minister along with his official team of 17 delegates, met the faculty and the students, and visited the institute’s research facilities. A delegation of four faculty members from Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) were also visiting IITGN at the same time.

Otsuka said, “I am delighted to be here at IIT Gandhinagar, which is known to be different from the other prestigious institutes of India. We, in Japan, are working hard to increase the scope of science and technology by collaborating with other universities of the world.”

For several years now, IIT Gandhinagar and Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) have been sharing substantial students and faculty exchanges, and have developed an effective educational and scientific partnership. Students from JAIST have been taking part in various programs of IIT Gandhinagar in initiatives like “India Ki Khoj”, which is an intensive module focusing upon the understanding and appreciation of India through diverse lectures and field visits. An increasing number of students from IIT Gandhinagar have also been visiting JAIST. While 4 students of the institute took summer internship at JAIST in 2016, this year the number has gone up to eight. Professor Shungo Kawanishi of JAIST has been visiting IIT Gandhinagar annually to teach credit courses on Japanese Culture.

IIT Gandhinagar Director, Sudhir K Jain, said, “Japan is extremely important in our plans for internationalization and visit of Mr Otsuka’s visit will help us to strengthen our partnership with JAIST further, and to build other partnerships with Japanese academia and industry.”In December 2016, students from both institutes also worked together in a five-day-long workshop on “Design and Cognitive Interventions for Large Scale Social Concerns”, intended to address social issues and concerns through technological interventions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now