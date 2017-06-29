Jammy and Kashmir: 10-day summer vacation for educational institutions begins from July 1

The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced a 10-day summer vacation in all educational institutions in the valley from July 6. In order in this regard was issued by Commissioner-Secretary, Higher Education Department, Asgar Samoon. “All government degree colleges of Kashmir division and winter zone government degree colleges of Jammu division shall observe summer vacations with effect from July 6 to July 15, 2017,” the order read.

Director, Education Department (Kashmir) G N Ittoo said the schools in the valley will also observe summer vacation during the same period. The vacation coincides with a protest schedule issued by United Jehad Council (UJC), an amalgam of militant organisations operating in the valley.

The UJC had announced a protest programme on Monday in connection with what they called the first death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who waskilled in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year.

Last year, the government had announced summer vacations in schools from July 1 to 17.

