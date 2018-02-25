Jammu University given Rs 2.50 cr to start own engineering college: J-K Govt

University of Jammu (File) University of Jammu (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given go-ahead to University of Jammu for starting its own engineering college and Rs 2.50 crore has been provided to it as initial grant-in-aid for the purpose, state Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said Sunday. He said the main aim of opening a new engineering college was to provide adequate opportunity to the youth for growth and development.

“The move came after the government decided to keep the two engineering colleges established in Kathua and Ganderbal under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan, under the control of higher education department,” Bukhari said at a function here. Asserting that the government has accorded top priority to education, he said the engineering colleges at Safapora in Ganderbal district and Janglote in Kathua district have already started functioning with 60 seats each.

“Our target is to revamp the existing education system to make it compatible with present day challenges,” the minister said. Bukhari said the state government is in the process of implementing a comprehensive road map to meet infrastructure and faculty requirements at all levels and hoped that in the coming years the sector would witness a recognisable change.

