Jammu University declares UG second semester exam results at jammuuniversity.in, coeju.com

Jammu University Jammu University

The University of Jammu has released the result of various undergraduate courses like BA/ BSc/ BSc / B Com/ BBA/ BCA/ BA Eng (Hons)/ B Com (Hons) on the official website at jammuuniversity.in or coeju.com. Besides the varsity has also announced the results of BAMS regular batch and political science and economics semester four.

Jammu University results 2017, steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Result of BA/ BSc/ BSc / B Com/ BBA/ BCA/ BA Eng (Hons)/ B Com (Hons) or the relevant one

Step 4: A new window will open showing the pdf file

Step 5: Download the file and view your scores

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with prescribed fee can do it by September 15. The applications can be submitted late fee till September 20.

The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd