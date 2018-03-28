Jammu University CBCS UG exam 2017 results declared at coeju.com

Jammu University results are available at coeju.com Jammu University results are available at coeju.com

Jammu University results: The Jammu University has published the results of various undergradute courses on its official website — coeju.com. The exam was held in November/December 2017 for BA /BSc /BCom /BBA / BCA / BA Eng (H)/ B Com (H) first semester (CBCS) examination.

In a note published on the website, the Jammu University has mentioned — “RLO/DE candidates will not get their marks card here. Their result has been depicted in the main Result Gazette, also updated on the same website, which ,may be referred to.”

Jammu University results 2017, follow these steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Result of BA/ BSc/ BSc / B Com/ BBA/ BCA/ BA Eng (Hons)/ B Com (Hons) or the relevant one

Step 4: A new window will open showing the pdf file

Step 5: Download the file and view your scores

Those students who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity. The re-evaluation will be done by the independent examiner. The final result after the re-evaluation will be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after the re-evaluation / original evaluation.

To apply for revaluation, fill the online form available on the official website. Fill up all the necessary details like roll number etc. Select the subject you wish to apply and pay the fees.

