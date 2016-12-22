Jammu Kashmir government gives nod to establish architecture schools in the state

The School of Architecture in Srinagar will function from the Government Degree College Bemina. (Thinkstock photo) The School of Architecture in Srinagar will function from the Government Degree College Bemina. (Thinkstock photo)

Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday approved the setting up of two architecture schools in the capital cities of the state which will offer courses in architecture and design at undergraduate level.

According to an order issued by the Higher Education Department, the School of Architecture in Srinagar will function from the Government Degree College Bemina.

In Jammu, the School of Architecture will function from the Government MAM College using the existing infrastructure of these colleges. Each School of Architecture shall have an intake capacity of 40.

Elucidating on the initiative of setting up the Schools of Architecture in the State, the Minister for Education Naeem Akhtar said the government felt the need of establishing specialised architecture schools in the state as no such institution was available for the students here.

He said the students interested in taking up architecture and town planning as career have to move out of the state every year to pursue their studies.

The minister said, these newly established institutions would offer courses in architecture and design at undergraduate level.

“However, over a period of time these institutions would be upgraded as full-fledged Schools of Architecture and Planning, as in other parts of the country, offering specialised courses in architectural conservation, urban design, environment planning, housing, regional planning, transport planning, urban planning and landscape architecture and building engineering and management,” he said.

Naeem added that by this way the state will have its own human resource in town planning and allied fields to cope up with the growing need for experts in the field.

