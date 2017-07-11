Jammu-Kashmir universities nursing, architecture course fees to be cut by 50%

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari directed that the fee for nursing courses be brought down from Rs 65,000 to Rs 32,500 for the general category. (source: PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari directed that the fee for nursing courses be brought down from Rs 65,000 to Rs 32,500 for the general category. (source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari announced on Monday that 50 per cent of the current fee will be cut for nursing and architecture courses at colleges and cluster universities in Srinagar and Jammu.

In a meeting to discuss the development plans for Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) and Cluster University Jammu (CUJ), the minister ordered a cut down the fee. He directed that the fee for nursing courses be brought down from Rs 65,000 to Rs 32,500 for the general category and to Rs 15,000 for students below the poverty line.

For the architecture courses, the fee has been brought down from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 50,000 for general category students and Rs 25,000 for BPL students. Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 10-day summer vacation for educational institutions begins from July 1, click here

The meeting also involved discussions on the appointment of deans for both universities which would be made in consultation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who is the current chancellor of these universities. Bukhari asked Vice Chancellors to prepare a list of candidates eligible for the posts.

The National Institute of Designing will develop the logos for both universities by August 15 at the cost of Rs six lakh each.

