Jammu Kashmir seeks Rs 400 crores from Centre for education sector

State Education Minister Bukhari stressed on the importance of expediting permanent campuses for IIT, IIM and IIMC. (source: AP/file) State Education Minister Bukhari stressed on the importance of expediting permanent campuses for IIT, IIM and IIMC. (source: AP/file)

The Jammu an Kashmir government on Friday sought additional funds from the centre for the education sector. Altaf Bukhari, the state Education Minister, asked for Rs 300 crore for the 146 model schools that had been recently designated in the state along with 100 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme.

Bukhari met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar who assured that his priority is to raise the quality of education in the state. The Funds would aid in key areas of schooling and higher education and also give a hand in incorporating more courses under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme, according to an official spokesperson.

The 100 crore will aid in improving the infrastructure of out-campus colleges in the states including those of Jammu University, Kashmir University, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and Islamic University for Science and Technology, Awantipora.

Bukhari stressed on the importance of expediting permanent campuses for IIT, IIM and IIMC. He also pointed out the concern surrounding the Director-less NIT Srinagar, IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu. He was accompanied by senior officials during the meeting in Delhi, according to a spokesperson.

For more stories on Jammu and Kashmir education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd