Jammu Kashmir CM Mufti launches School Management Information System

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday launched School Management Information System (SMIS) which will provide a complete database of all the government schools spread across the state. SMIS is a comprehensive IT-enabled system which has been developed by the J&K education department in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), ISRO, Digital India and MHRD.

The system provides a complete database of all the government schools spread across the state, highlighting staff strength, student-teacher ratio and other components. The chief minister also launched a Unified Data Information System for Education (U-DISE) which details the enrolments and pupil-to-teacher ratios from school to school.

Mehbooba also inaugurated the GIS (geographic information system) mapping of schools under which the geographical locations and 3D structures of the schools have been distinctly marked. It also details the school infrastructure and school cluster structure zone-wise in a district. As many as 28,000 schools are being taken up under GIS mapping in the state.

The chief minister also launched an online portal – Vocational Monitoring Details – for monitoring the implementation of various vocational courses in the state. To address the critical infrastructure gap and ensure time management, she also launched e-Office for online routing of files in the school education department.

On the occasion, Mehbooba interacted with students of around 20 schools across the state through video-conferencing. She impressed upon the students to make optimum use of e-learning facilities for attaining excellence in education. She asked the students to use these applications for connecting with the outer world to know about the rapid changes taking place in education sector. She also urged them to use these applications for promoting sports and cultural activities among the students in schools.

The chief minister complimented the education department for having launched these initiatives in a short span of time which, she said would enable the state’s students to get knowledge connectivity with the outside world. She hoped that with these IT-enabled applications, the schools would be converted into hubs of knowledge and excellence.

