J&K civil services prelims results kept in abeyance over faulty answer keys

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has kept results of preliminary combined services competitive examination in abeyance following an uproar over incorrect answer keys, according to a panel’s notice.

“We are waiting for the report of third party experts and will take a final call in the matter only thereafter,’’ said JKPSC chairman A A Lateef U Zaman Deva. He said that the opinion has been sought to ensure transparency. “It is not a new thing… such charges have been levelled in the past as well during state level competitive services examinations in the state and elsewhere in the country.’’

Deva said that a coordinator from outside the state identifies an examiner, who sets question papers and makes the keys besides selecting a moderator for moderation. “This new system has been brought into practice to ensure double check on fairness of examinations after we constituted the commission in July 2015,’’ he said. “Earlier, the JKPSC used to get a question paper and moderation from the same examiner.’’ He said that there are different sets of question papers with same questions and answer keys.

The results of the examination conducted on March 19 were announced on April 23 and around 7,000 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the main examination for 277 Kashmir Administrative Service vacancies. Sources said that the examiner, who had set the question paper as well as the moderator, have been blacklisted.

The incorrect answers in the keys include to the question related to term of Rajya Sabha members. While six years is the correct answer, the key said seven. The key erroneously refers to Rajendra Prasad as the president of the Indian National Congress at the time of independence instead of J B Kriplani. Likewise, it describes oncology as science of mountains when the correct answer should have been cancer, sources said.

