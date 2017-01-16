Jammu: Government extends winter vacations by three days

After Delhi and Haryana, the winter break for Jammu region has also been extended for the government and private schools in the division by three days. The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered extension of winter vacation for government and private recognised schools functioning in summer zone of Jammu division up to January 18, an official spokesman said.

The vacation has been extended in view of the prevailing climatic conditions in the division, he said.

According to an order issued by the Education Department, any default on part of the private schools in observance of the winter vacation shall attract action under rules. Earlier, the government had announced winter vacations for the division from January 4 to January 15.

— with inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd