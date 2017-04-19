Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Apply before June 15, check details here

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Jamia Hamdard, deemed to be the best pharmaceutical college in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 rankings, has started its admission process. Students who are interested in pursuing a course from this institution apply from the official website.
The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, MPhil and PhD courses in its 11 schools. The entrance tests for various courses will be conducted in campus. Each course has its own counselling date. Candidates are requested to check the website and admission portal for specific information regarding the courses.
Read | Top 25 pharmacy colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2017
Schools of Jamia Hamdard:
HIMSR (Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research)
School of Unani Medicine
School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
School of Nursing Sciences
School of Chemical & Life Sciences
School of Interdisciplinary Sciences & Technology
School of Engineering Sciences & Technology
School of Humanities & Social Sciences
School of Management & Business Studies
Jamia Hamdard Off-Campus, Kannur
Important dates:
Application process begins- March 20, 2017
Application process ends- June 15, 2017
Admission process ends- September 30, 3017
Steps to apply for Jamia Hamdard:
– Go to the official website of Jamia Hamdard (jamiahamdard.edu).
– Follow the link provided for the admission portal (admission.jamiahamdard.edu)
– Go through the courses available, check your eligibility and pick one that suits you.
– Fill in your details and register for the site.
– Log in and fill in the application form.
– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.
For more stories on Jamia Hamdard, click here
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now