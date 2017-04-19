Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Apply before June 15, check details here

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Candidates are requested to check the website and admission portal for specific information regarding the courses. Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Candidates are requested to check the website and admission portal for specific information regarding the courses.

Jamia Hamdard admissions 2017: Jamia Hamdard, deemed to be the best pharmaceutical college in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 rankings, has started its admission process. Students who are interested in pursuing a course from this institution apply from the official website.

The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, MPhil and PhD courses in its 11 schools. The entrance tests for various courses will be conducted in campus. Each course has its own counselling date. Candidates are requested to check the website and admission portal for specific information regarding the courses.

Schools of Jamia Hamdard:

HIMSR (Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research)

School of Unani Medicine

School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

School of Nursing Sciences

School of Chemical & Life Sciences

School of Interdisciplinary Sciences & Technology

School of Engineering Sciences & Technology

School of Humanities & Social Sciences

School of Management & Business Studies

Jamia Hamdard Off-Campus, Kannur

Important dates:

Application process begins- March 20, 2017

Application process ends- June 15, 2017

Admission process ends- September 30, 3017

Steps to apply for Jamia Hamdard:

– Go to the official website of Jamia Hamdard (jamiahamdard.edu).

– Follow the link provided for the admission portal (admission.jamiahamdard.edu)

– Go through the courses available, check your eligibility and pick one that suits you.

– Fill in your details and register for the site.

– Log in and fill in the application form.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

