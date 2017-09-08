Jamia notice to 4 students over event on campus

Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a showcause notice to four students of a student group for holding a cultural event at the central canteen on August 24, and gheraoing the Vice-Chancellor’s office the day after. The students alleged that they were manhandled during the event. The university notice, meanwhile, said the group — Dayar-I-Shauq Students’ Charter, which organised the cultural event “Lal Tarana” — went ahead with the event at the central canteen and played loud music, despite being asked to shift to Safdar Hashmi Open Theatre.

“You were told that use of sound system for musical evening will disturb the classes at the adjacent departments. However, you went ahead with the event,” the notice from the chief proctor, Haroon Sajjad, said.

However, a member of the group alleged, “Central canteen is where all events are held, so we went to inform authorities. No one gave us in writing that we did not have permission to do so. When the event started, the security guards manhandled us and vandalised the venue.” In protest against the “action”, students held a procession on August 25 and gheraoed the V-C’s office.

The notice added that students allegedly broke the gate of the administrative block and injured the university guards.

The students have been given time till September 13 to give a written explanation. “In case you do not respond, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in your defence and disciplinary action shall be initiated,” the notice added.

