Jamia Millia Islamia to get postal cover on centenary celebrations

The special cover on Jamia priced Rs 10 along with other old stamps will be on display and sale during the two-day exhibition. (File photo) The special cover on Jamia priced Rs 10 along with other old stamps will be on display and sale during the two-day exhibition. (File photo)

In the run up to the centenary celebrations of Jamia Millia Islamia, the Postal Department will issue a special cover on the university in recognition of its contribution to the field of education over the years. The special cover with a picture of the university that was founded in 1920 will be released tomorrow at the District Level Philately Exhibition- “Kalindi 2017” at Jamia being organised by the Ministry of Communications.

“The objective of the exhibition is to showcase to the general public, in particular, the youth, the cultural and educational aspects of the hobby of stamp collection and to facilitate expansion of friendly-relations and cooperation among postal staff, philatelists, philatelic dealers and the media,” an official statement said.

The special cover on Jamia priced Rs 10 along with other old stamps will be on display and sale during the two-day exhibition.

For more stories on education, click here