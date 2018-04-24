Jamia Millia Islamia Class 10 results 2018 declared at jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018: The results are available on the official website, jmicoe.in (Representational) Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018The results are available on the official website, jmicoe.in (Representational)

Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018: Jamia Millia Islamia declared the results of Class 10th board examination Tuesday. The board has declared the results within a record time of 21 days from the day of the last examination that was held on April 2. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website, jmicoe.in.

Around 537 students appeared in the examination that included 236 girls and 301 boys. This year, 92.37 per cent boys and 85.04 per cent girls cleared the examination successfully. In different subjects, 127 girl students and 131 boy students secured distinction.

Jamia Millia Islamia class 10 results 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official website, jmicoe.in

Click on the link ‘Result declared for Class 10 (Regular)’

A pdf with candidates name will open

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board will declare the results of Class 12th examination soon, and the results will be uploaded shortly on the official website.

Vice-Chancellor, JMI, Prof Talat Ahmad congratulated the Jamia schools and the Office of the Controller of Examinations for conducting the examination and evaluation in a time-bound manner that led to an early announcement of results. This will help the students plan their future career move, he said.

Controller of Examinations, JMI, Dr A A A Faizi expressed satisfaction over the declaration of results in a record time and attributed it to the vision of Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ahmad who has been instrumental in making the entire admission and examination process of JMI online

