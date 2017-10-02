Jamia Millia Islamia University: Application procedure, eligibility, courses, important dates

Jamia Millia Islamia University: All you need to know about the admission procedure. Jamia Millia Islamia University: All you need to know about the admission procedure.

With about 1,49,148 applications received for 6,000 seats in the academic year of 2015-16 and as many as 1.39 lakh applications in 2016-17, Jamia Milia Islamia is one of the country’s highly sought after universities. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017, the varsity secured rank 12 among all universities in India.

Here is what you need to know if you wish to pursue a course at Jamia Millia Islamia:

– Admission procedure:

Candidates must first appear for an entrance test in their respective courses at the university. Clearing this, candidates can proceed to the next rounds which include group discussions and personal interviews. Based on the scores secured in these rounds and in the entrance exam, students are then called for a final selection process, before they are cleared for admissions.

– Application process:

The application forms are generally available for aspiring students on the official website of the varsity (jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in). Candidates will be required to pay an application fee through either credit card, debit card or net banking.

– Eligibility:

The eligibility criteria is different for different courses. Jamia Millia Islamia offers degree, diploma and certificate programmes in various streams including humanities, commerce and science. Most postgraduate courses require that the candidate should have completed their bachelor’s in the field with a minimum of 50, 55 or 60 per cent marks. For BDS courses, only candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) will be considered eligible. For undergraduate courses, candidates need to have passed class 10+2 from a recognised board.

– Courses available:

Undergraduate courses- BA, BSc, BBA, BCom, BEd, BCA, LLB, BPEd and BLiSc among others

Postgraduate courses- MA, MSc, MEd, MFA, MTech, LLM, MBA, MCA, MCom and MArch among others

Diploma/Certificate Courses

– Important dates:

Applications- February and March

Admissions- Till September

Beginning of continued academic session- July

Beginning of academic session for first years- August

– Authored by Raveena Kapoor, Collegedunia.com

