Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examination 2018: Admit Card released at jmicoe.in, steps to download

Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examination 2018: Jamia Millia Islamia has released the admit card for the admission entrance examination in their official website, jmicoe.in or jmiregular.ucanapply.com. The candidates who are applied for Doctorate, Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate programmes can download the admit card from the official website.

The university till now received 1,56,420 applications, a sharp rise of around 15 per cent compared to that of last year.

Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examination 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the “student login” tab on the top right corner of the website

Step 3: Log in to the portal using credentials given at the time of registration

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates are required to upload recent passport size self-attested photograph in the website, and need to print two copies of online generated admit card.

The university is conducting the entrance examinations for admission to the 72 Masters, 12 PG Diploma, 45 Undergraduate, 11 Advanced Diploma, 30 Diploma, 24 Certificate, and MPhil/ PhD courses.

To note that for admission to UG Engineering, Architecture, and BDS course, the candidates have to appear for JEE Main and NEET respectively.

About Jamia Millia Islamia

Established in 1920, it is one of the prestigious university in India which offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctorate programmes in various courses. This year, the university has already released the admit card for admission into various courses.

