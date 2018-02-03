Jamia Millia Islamia admissions 2018: Apply for B Tech, B Arch courses, PhD portal launched

The admission process for B Tech, B Arch courses has started at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The admission process for B Tech, B Arch courses has started at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) admissions 2018: The admission process for B Tech and B Arch programmes has started at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Interested lot are first required to get themselves registered for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2018 at jeemain.nic.in. Those applying for B Tech programmes must appear in JEE (Main)- 2018 paper-1 examination and those applying for B Arch programmes must appear in JEE (Main)-2018 paper-2 examination. In case a candidate is applying for both the courses, he/she will have to appear for both paper 1 and 2 of JEE exam.

Other programmes offered by the university includes – MPhil/PhD, master (postgraduate), PG diploma, bachelor (undergraduate), advanced diploma, diploma, certificate. Aspirants can apply for these programmes at the official website – jmi.ac.in

PhD portal launched

Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad launched an online PhD portal with the help of which PhD scholars in the university and their supervisors can keep a track on the progress on the student’s thesis from anywhere without travelling to the university. He said that the portal will increase efficiency and transparency and will save the candidates’ time. He alsp requested the deans to conduct faculty-wise training to help teachers become well-versed in using the portal.

B Tech courses offered (8 semester course)

– B Tech in civil engineering

– B Tech in computer engineering

– B Tech in electrical engineering

– B Tech in electronics and comm engineering

– B Tech in mechanical engineering

B Arch programmes (5 year course)

— B Arch

— B Arch (Self finance)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

B Tech: Aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of their score/rank of JEE Main – 2018. They should also be holding senior secondary school certificate (10+2)/intermediate or its equivalent of a recognised board with physics, chemistry and mathematics as their main subjects, with not less than 55 per cent marks in PCM

Or

Diploma in engineering recognised by AICTE or a state board of technical education of 3 or 4-year duration with

not less than 55 per cent marks.

B Arch: Aspirants should have passed 10 + 2 examination and secured not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate with mathematics, English, physics, and chemistry

Or

A 3-year diploma (10+3) recognised by central/state government provided that the candidate passed the diploma with 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Important dates

Last date for admission form availability: March 7

Editing of forms: March 8 to 12

Admit card availability: April 8 to 13

Last date for submitting result of the qualifying exam: September 15

