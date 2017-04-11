James Dyson award opens entries for Indians, know how to apply

James Dyson James Dyson

For all those engineers who have innovative projects that can help world fight real life problems, then this is for them. The James Dyson Award – an international design competition – has opened entries for the first time for Indian students (only design and engineering). Each year James and his team of engineers and scientists hunt for solutions to real world problems. The winning team will receive prize money of £30,000 towards the project’s future development.

“Engineers challenge convention and have brilliant ideas — the James Dyson Award looks for remarkable yet simple designs with the potential to have a huge impact on society,” said James Dyson.

The James Dyson Award runs in 23 countries. The contest is open to university level students (and recent graduates) studying product design, industrial design and engineering.

Some past winners have helped tackle the problem of over fishing, transportation of vaccines in the developing world, global food waste, and mortality rates of premature babies. Now in its 14th year, the award rewards those who elegantly solve a problem through intelligent engineering solutions. The best inventions are often the simplest. Last year’s international winner was a foldable bike helmet which uses a unique honeycomb paper configuration to protect the head from impact.

Important dates

The last date to apply: July 20, 2017

National winners and finalists announced: September 7, 2017

Dyson engineers’ shortlist: September 28, 2017

International winner and finalists announced: October 26, 2017

