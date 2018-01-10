JAM 2018 admit card released by IIT Bombay

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Test for MSc (JAM) has been released by IIT Bombay. The admit card for the Joint Entrance Test for MSc (JAM) has been released by IIT Bombay.

IIT JAM 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Test for MSc (JAM) at the official website jam.iitb.ac.in. All those who had registered for the exam are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11 for admission to MSc (two year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and other post-bachelor’s degree programmes. The mock examination link has also been generated on the website, so that students can check out their level of preparations.

JAM 2018, here’s how you can download your admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website jam.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2018 admit card link’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your enrollment ID/email ID, password and numerical solution for verification

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam schedule

Session I: 9 am to 12 pm – Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Session II: 2 pm to 5 pm – Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH)

CCMN 2018 (Counseling Body for admission to NITs & CFTIs) and IISER Pune and Bhopal will also admit candidates through qualified JAM 2018 scores.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd