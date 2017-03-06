JMRC recruitment 2017: Apply for 45 posts, check here

JMRC recruitment 2017: Each post has its own set of eligibility criteria which can also be found on the official website. JMRC recruitment 2017: Each post has its own set of eligibility criteria which can also be found on the official website.

JMRC recruitment 2017: The Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) has invited online applications for 45 posts in the state. The corporation, in an advertisement, said that it was looking for “energetic, dynamic and motivated” individuals. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website. The last date to apply for the posts is on March 31, 2017.

Each post has its own set of eligibility criteria which can also be found on the official website. The candidates should be at least 21 years old (18 years for Maintainer posts) as on January 1, 2018 and not older than 38 years (subject to relaxation for reserved categories).

Posts available: 45

Station Controller / Train Operator- 16

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 6

Junior Engineer (Electronics)- 1

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 4

Junior Accountant- 1

Customer Relations Assistant- 6

Maintainer (Fitter)- 4

Maintainer (Electronics)- 6

Running pay for each post:

Station Controller/ Train Operator, Junior Engineer, Junior Accountant- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Customer Relations Assistant, Maintainers- Rs 5,200- 20,200

Fee:

Persons with disabilities- Rs 250

SC/ST candidates of Rajasthan- Rs 250

Non-Creamy Layer OBC/BC/SBC candidates of Rajasthan- Rs 400

All other candidates- Rs 500

Exam pattern:

All candidates will be subject to a medical fitness test and a written test. Candidates opting for the post of Station Controller and Train Operator will also have to give a psychometric test and an interview. The written test will be for 100 marks. However, for candidates giving an interview the written test will be for 90 marks and 10 marks will apply for the interview.

Selected candidates will have to submit an Indemnity Bond undertaking and serve in the post for three years.

Steps to apply for JMRC posts:

– Go to the official JMRC website (jaipurmetrorail.in).

– Click on the recruitment tab.

– In the new page, view the advertisements to check specific eligibility criteria.

– Register if you are a new user and login.

– Fill in the details required and click on submit.

– Take a print out of the application for further reference.

For more stories on JMRC recruitment, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd