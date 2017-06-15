Jagruti School registers 100% result

Visually-challenged girls of the National Federation of Blind Maharashtra (NFBM) Jagruti School for Blind Girls, Alandi Devachi, Pune,have once again achieved 100 per cent results in the SSC examination 2017. For the 20th year in a row, the school has managed to obtain a 100 per cent result. This year, 11 of our students appeared for the SSC examinations and all of them passed with flying colours, said Principal Mangala Wankhede.

The academic achievements of three visually-impaired stars of Jagruti stood out, with Sakshi Amrutkar securing 86.20 per cent, Snehal Indore scoring 85.80 per cent and Aarti Bairagi getting 78.8 per cent. Sakina Bedi, spokesperson, NFBM, said, “The continuous and consistent successful performance of the Jagruti school was the result of the dedication and hard work of the students and the faculty.”

