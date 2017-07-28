Jadavpur University suspends admission to engineering PG courses

THE JADAVPUR University (JU) has temporarily suspended admission process for its postgraduate engineering courses after receiving reports of irregularities.

Following complaints that students who had received less marks appeared at the top of the merit list, the university had withdrawn the merit list for MTech and ME courses for 2017-18 academic session on Wednesday. Such complaints had started pouring in after JU released the first merit list on its website on July 22.

JU Vice-chancellor Suranjan Das said: “We are trying to find our why such irregularities cropped up. Let us first conduct an inquiry. Till then, we will not admit any students. I will ensure that the interest of students is not hampered.”

A member of Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), told PTI: “We will first manually compile the merit list of different disciplines and then check it. Only after that the list will be uploaded on university website.”

