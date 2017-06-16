Jadavpur University changes admission criteria for MA Mass Communication

Jadavpur University campus at Kolkata Jadavpur University campus at Kolkata

The Jadavpur University, which earlier gave preference to only BA students for admission into MA Mass Communication in violation of norms, has changed the admission criteria and opened up the course for students of all disciplines. Earlier, Indianexpress.com had highlighted how the admission criteria was contradictory to what the UGC says.

The UGC in its notification in 2003 had specified that students from all discipline, whether it is BA, BCom or B.Sc, can apply for Masters in Mass Communication.

When IndianExpress.com brought this to the notice of institute head Swantan Chatterjee, he said: “It is a new course so there are some gaps in it, the course will be shaped properly according to time.”

Earlier, West Bengal’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had assured that UGC norms would not be violated and asked V-C Suranjan Das to set up a committee. It was this committee which further proposed an amend of the admission criteria. Read | Jadavpur University’s MA Mass Communication course violatess UGC norms. Click here

According to the updated notification, students having Honours/ Major with 50 per cent marks for general category, 45 per cent for OBC category and 40 per cent for SC/ ST category can apply for MA programme. The course fee of the two-year programme is Rs 60,000 (Rs 30,000 per year). The last date of the submission of application form is June 19.

