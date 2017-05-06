Jadavpur University admissions 2017: Courses, eligibility, entrance exams, steps to apply

Jadavpur University admissions 2017: For PhD courses, the selection process occurs twice a year in the months of May-June and in December-January. (source: jadavuni.edu.in) Jadavpur University admissions 2017: For PhD courses, the selection process occurs twice a year in the months of May-June and in December-January. (source: jadavuni.edu.in)

Jadavpur University admissions 2017: The admission process for Jadavpur University takes place in the months of April and May every year. For PhD courses, the selection process occurs twice a year in the months of May-June and in December-January.

The university offers courses in engineering, technology, arts and science through national level entrance exams. The admission to most undergraduate courses in this university are done through the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). These entrances are typically followed by counselling.

For courses in arts and science, departmental entrance tests are held while for MTech admissions, 50 per cent of the weightage is given to the BTech degree and the rest to the university entrance test.

Courses Offered:

Undergraduate-

– Elgibility: Students must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board.

– Faculty: Engineering & Technology, Arts and Science

– Selection Criteria: WBJEE, Class 12 Score, Qualifying Exam Score

Post Graduate-

– Eligibility: Graduation degree in relevant discipline is required.

– Faculty: Engineering and Technology, Arts and Scienc

– Selection Criteria: GATE, Qualifying Exam Score, Marks in Graduation

MPhil-

– Eligibility: Master’s degree in relevant stream with 55 per cent marks.

– Selection Criteria: Written test conducted by the University or UGC-NET, GATE, SLET, CSIR-NET score

Admission Criteria 2017:

Apart from the University test, preference is given to GATE, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and SLET qualified candidates. GATE qualified aspirants, industry experience holders and sponsored categories have better chances of getting selected.

Steps to apply for Jadavpur University:

1. Visit the home page of the Jadavpur University.

2. Pay the application fee through SBI I-C collect system (net banking/credit or debit card) on or before May 25, 2017.

3. Enter the transaction details on the official website on or before May 28, 2017.

4. Submit the duly filled application form & save the registration number for future reference.

