Jharkhand SSC, Inter 2017: Exam dates changed, check here

Jharkhand SSC, Inter 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced that some papers for the class 10 and class 12 exams have been rescheduled. A notification on the official JAC website said that the dates for two papers each of the Secondary and Intermediate examinations scheduled for February 16 and February 17, 2017 have been changed.

Other than the papers on these two days, the exams for all other subjects, from February 18, will take place on dates previously scheduled by the Council.

Rescheduled dates:

For SSC (class 10)-

The Music paper that was supposed to take place on February 16, 2017 will now be held on March 2, 2017 at 9.45 am. The Hindi (Course A and B) previously scheduled for February 17, 2017, will now be held on March 3, 2017 at 9.45 am.

For Intermediate (class 12)-

The Geology (ISc) and Music (IA) exams that were to take place on the same day have been rescheduled to March 8 at 2 pm. The Vocational papers in IA, ISc and ICom have been shifted from February 17 to March 9, 2017 at 2 pm.

The practical examinations for all streams for SSC will be held from March 4 to March 11, while the practicals for the Intermediate exams will be held from March 10 to March 24, 2017.

