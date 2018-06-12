JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 4 pm

JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Class 10th examination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, on June 12, at 4:00 pm. Once released, all those students who had appeared for the same will b able to check their scores at the official websites — jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to view the result, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as — examresults.in and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted for Class 10th from March 8 to March 21 this year. JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results were also declared on June 7 and the result for the Arts stream is yet to be announced. In Science stream the pass percentage of students stood at 48.34 per cent and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.
A total of 16,618 students got the first division and 26337 have registered second division in Class 12th Science. About 1711 students received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams. In Commerce, a total of 6127 students received the first division, 18266 students got the second division and 2770 obtained the third division. This time, the results were delayed due to refusal of various teachers to work during the summer vacations. Security measures were also taken by the Board such as installing CCTV cameras to prevent any instance of cheating.
After passing the 10th class examination, candidates can apply for the schools located in JHARKHAND. Candidates can choose the streams, i.e. science, commerce & arts as per their choice. The admission to the 11th class is completely depends on your performance in 10th exam. The school release the merit list for science, commerce & arts streams. Candidates can get admission on the basis of the merit list published by the school. Candidates have to fill the admission form given by the school separately.
In 2018, a number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.
Apart from it, 3 people and 9 students were arrested in jharkhand with leaked 10th board maths paper in their possession. According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers.
Six students, who allegedly went into their class 10th Mathematics exams with solved papers, were detained in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday in connection with CBSE paper leaks, the police said in Chatra.
The JAC Class 10th Board examinations ended on March 21 . The council had implemented various security measures this year to ensure an incident proof conduct of the examinations. Security features like CCTV and online admit cards were introduced by the board for the first time.
Students can check the results through jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The results will be available at examresults.in, indiaresults.com. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for this examination this year that was conducted from March 8 to March 21.