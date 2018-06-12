JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at 4 pm

JAC 10th Result 2018 LIVE: The exams were conducted for Class 10th from March 8 to March 21 this year. The exams were conducted for Class 10th from March 8 to March 21 this year.

JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Class 10th examination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today, on June 12, at 4:00 pm. Once released, all those students who had appeared for the same will b able to check their scores at the official websites — jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to view the result, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as — examresults.in and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted for Class 10th from March 8 to March 21 this year. JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results were also declared on June 7 and the result for the Arts stream is yet to be announced. In Science stream the pass percentage of students stood at 48.34 per cent and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.

A total of 16,618 students got the first division and 26337 have registered second division in Class 12th Science. About 1711 students received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams. In Commerce, a total of 6127 students received the first division, 18266 students got the second division and 2770 obtained the third division. This time, the results were delayed due to refusal of various teachers to work during the summer vacations. Security measures were also taken by the Board such as installing CCTV cameras to prevent any instance of cheating.