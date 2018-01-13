JAC Class 10, 12 exams 2018: Datesheet released, check schedule here

JAC Class 10, 12 Boards 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the datesheets for annual secondary (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations. Schedule has been released for both theory and practicals. The exams for class 10 will begin with music paper on March 8 and will end with Sanskrit paper on March 21. For class 12, the first paper will begin with geology and music on March 8 and will end with computer science and anthrology paper on March 27. Class 10 exams will be carried out in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm and class 12 exams in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
JAC Secondary Class 10 examination 2018 datesheet
Thursday, March 8
Music
Friday, March 9
Hindi (Course A and Course B)
Saturday, March 10
Commerce/Home Science
Monday, March 12
Mathematics
Tuesday, March 13
Urdu/Bengali/Oriya
Wednesday, March 14
Science
Thursday, March 15
Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundari/Santhali/Oraon
Friday, March 16
English
Saturday, March 17
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri/Panch Pargania
Monday, March 19
Social Science
Wednesday, March 21
Sanskrit
JAC Intermediate Class 12 examination 2018 datesheet
Thursday, March 8
Geology ISc
Music IA
Friday, March 9
Vocational IA,ISc, ICom
Saturday, March 10
Compulsory Core Language – IA Hindi ‘A’, Hindi ‘B’ + Matribhasha and English ‘A’
Monday, March 12
Compulsory Core Language – ISc and ICom Hindi ‘A’, Hindi ‘B’ + Matribhasha and English ‘A
Tuesday, March 13
History IA
Wednesday, March 14
Economics ISc and ICom
Philosophy IA
Thursday, March 15
Biology (Botony+Zoology) ISc
Geography IA
Business Mathematics ICom
Friday, March 16
Economics IA
Saturday, March 17
Physics ISc
Accountancy ICom
Monday, March 19
Business Studies ICom
Sociology IA
Wednesday, March 21
Chemistry ISc
Home Science IA
Thursday, March 22
Psychology IA
Friday, March 23
Entrepreneurship ICom
Political Science IA
Saturday, March 24
Elective Language (Compulsory) IA
Additional Language ISc and ICom
Monday, March 26
Mathematics/Statistics IA,ISc and ICom
Tuesday, March 27
Computer Science ISc and ICom
Anthropology IA
