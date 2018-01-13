JAC Class 10, 12 exams 2018: Datesheet released, check schedule here

JAC Class 10, 12 Boards 2018: The exams for both the classes will begin from March 8. JAC Class 10, 12 Boards 2018: The exams for both the classes will begin from March 8.

JAC Class 10, 12 Boards 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the datesheets for annual secondary (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations. Schedule has been released for both theory and practicals. The exams for class 10 will begin with music paper on March 8 and will end with Sanskrit paper on March 21. For class 12, the first paper will begin with geology and music on March 8 and will end with computer science and anthrology paper on March 27. Class 10 exams will be carried out in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm and class 12 exams in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

JAC Secondary Class 10 examination 2018 datesheet

Thursday, March 8

Music

Friday, March 9

Hindi (Course A and Course B)

Saturday, March 10

Commerce/Home Science

Monday, March 12

Mathematics

Tuesday, March 13

Urdu/Bengali/Oriya

Wednesday, March 14

Science

Thursday, March 15

Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundari/Santhali/Oraon

Friday, March 16

English

Saturday, March 17

Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri/Panch Pargania

Monday, March 19

Social Science

Wednesday, March 21

Sanskrit

JAC Intermediate Class 12 examination 2018 datesheet

Thursday, March 8

Geology ISc

Music IA

Friday, March 9

Vocational IA,ISc, ICom

Saturday, March 10

Compulsory Core Language – IA Hindi ‘A’, Hindi ‘B’ + Matribhasha and English ‘A’

Monday, March 12

Compulsory Core Language – ISc and ICom Hindi ‘A’, Hindi ‘B’ + Matribhasha and English ‘A

Tuesday, March 13

History IA

Wednesday, March 14

Economics ISc and ICom

Philosophy IA

Thursday, March 15

Biology (Botony+Zoology) ISc

Geography IA

Business Mathematics ICom

Friday, March 16

Economics IA

Saturday, March 17

Physics ISc

Accountancy ICom

Monday, March 19

Business Studies ICom

Sociology IA

Wednesday, March 21

Chemistry ISc

Home Science IA

Thursday, March 22

Psychology IA

Friday, March 23

Entrepreneurship ICom

Political Science IA

Saturday, March 24

Elective Language (Compulsory) IA

Additional Language ISc and ICom

Monday, March 26

Mathematics/Statistics IA,ISc and ICom

Tuesday, March 27

Computer Science ISc and ICom

Anthropology IA

