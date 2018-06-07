JAC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Jharkhand Inter results today at jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi will be releasing the results of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination today, on June 7 at 12 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the same at the official websites — jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
The result declaration date for the Arts stream is not yet confirmed. Last year, the results were declared on May 30 for both the streams and the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. The pass percentage of boys was 69.19 per cent and for girls it was 74.02 per cent. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.
In science and commerce, the pass percentage dipped compared to 2016. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 per cent. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 60.09 per cent.
1) Open JAC’s official website - jharresults.nic.in. Then click on the ‘Results’ tab and a new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit and your result will appear. Most state boards have announced the result of Inter exams keeping in mind the UG admission process. The Bihar Board had announced Class 12 results yesterday.
Last year girls outshine boys in the Jharkhand Class 12 Board exam results for science and commerce. However, boys outperformed girls in the Class 10 board exams, the result of which was declared on the same day.
This year, 7.48 lakh students had appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, which had commenced from March 8, 2018. The exams concluded on March 27, 2018, however, it concluded on April 3, 2018. The Mathematics and Computers exams, which were supposed to be held on April 26 and April 27 respectively, were postponed due to Ram Navami celebrations. They were conducted on April 2 and April 3 respectively.