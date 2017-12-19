J-K govt to establish first ever medical university, 16 new degree colleges in state

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP photo/File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP photo/File)

In a bid to give fresh boot to education outreach in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government has decided to establish the first ever medical university and 16 new degree colleges, apart from upgrading 400 schools to fill the accessibility gap in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In an effort to realise my father’s vision, we will start the process to set up the first medical university in Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming assembly session,” announced Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter. “The healthcare and education sectors are vital to our state,” she added.

Further elaborating the issue, Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat tweeted: “Medical University will be a reality. A high level committee has been constituted today.”

Sources said that a proposal to set up first ever medical university in the state will be placed before both the Houses of the State Legislature during the upcoming budget session beginning January 2. All the 16 medical colleges and 113 para medical colleges and nursing institutes in the state will be brought under the purview of the proposed medical university, they added.

Meanwhile, to take education to the doorstep of the people, Education Minister Altaf Bukhari said that 200 high schools would be upgraded to higher secondary level, while another 200 middle schools would be upgraded to high school level in areas where students have to walk dozens of kms to attend the classes. Apart from this, the state government was also in the process of establishing 16 new degree colleges so as to provide facility of higher education in many important tehsils.

“World renowned tourist destination of Pahalgam in Kashmir and border tehsil of R.S. Pura and many other areas greatly deserve Degree Colleges,” the minister said, adding that the government has decided to meet the demand of people of such towns.

