Jammu-Kashmir announces winter vacation for schools from today

Jammu and Kashmir government today announced winter vacations in government schools including recognised private schools upto Higher Secondary level falling in summer zone of Jammu Division.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, all the Government schools, including recognised private schools upto Higher Secondary level, falling in summer zone of Jammu division shall observe winter vacation from January 4 to 15.

The teaching and non-teaching staff along with the Head of the Institutions associated with the rehearsal of march-past and cultural events to be presented on the Republic Day 2017 shall continue to attend their duties during the winter vacations, according to the order.

“Such officials shall be provided incentive in terms of Rule 27 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979,” it said.

