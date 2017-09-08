Its candidate barred, NSUI members ‘ransack’ Delhi University centre

NSUI members broke the glass panes of the conference centre in North Campus, Thursday. Praveen Khanna NSUI members broke the glass panes of the conference centre in North Campus, Thursday. Praveen Khanna

Drama unfolded at Delhi University on Thursday after the nomination of the NSUI’s presidential candidate for the DUSU polls was cancelled on disciplinary grounds by the election committee. Alleging “malafide action” by the university, members of the organisation broke flower pots and glass panes of the conference centre in North Campus.

The disqualified candidate, Rocky Tussed, moved the Delhi High Court against the decision, which will hear the case on Friday at 10.30 am.

The NSUI, meanwhile, has nominated a second-year student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Evening) College, Alka, as their presidential candidate.

The election committee also republished the list of presidential candidates, after affidavits of three independent candidates went “missing”.

Admitting to a “goof-up” from their end, the committee said the “affidavits of the other candidates were found attached to some other form”.

The new names added to the list were Raja Choudhary from Campus Law Centre II and two candidates called Ankit Kumar from Swami Shraddhanand College.

“I take responsibility for what has happened with these candidates. We will look into this,” S B Babbar, chief election

officer, said. Raja alleged that ABVP’s presidential candidate, Rajat Choudhary, was behind his affidavit going missing.

Raja also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and the election committee, accusing Rajat of assaulting him and offering him money to withdraw his nomination — allegations which the ABVP denied. While police said they have lodged a non-cognisable complaint, they are yet to file an FIR. Other student organisations have also demanded action against Rajat.

Ruchi Gupta, the NSUI in-charge, said, “It is very clear that the ABVP has tried to remove those candidates from the list whose names are similar to their candidates… The administration has helped them in this process. Rules cannot be selective; the same treatment should be given to all.”

The Left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA) has also written to the chief election officer, demanding cancellation of Rajat’s nomination. However, the ABVP dismissed the allegations and said attempts were being made to defame their candidate.

“Such allegations and attacks against the ABVP during the election is not at all fair. If this incident had occurred a few days ago, why is he (Raja) raising it now? This is being done only to defame our candidate,” Saket Bahuguna, ABVP national media convener, said.

