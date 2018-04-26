Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘best birthday gift’: CBSE to make physical education mandatory in schools

“Thanks to the Board for standing up for sports, health & a brighter future for India’s children,” said the Master Blaster who turned 45 on Tuesday “Thanks to the Board for standing up for sports, health & a brighter future for India’s children,” said the Master Blaster who turned 45 on Tuesday

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling to make health and physical education courses mandatory for Classes 9 to 12. Congratulating board’s decision, Sachin Tendulkar Thursday tweeted, “This is one of the best birthday gift of this year.” He also thanked CBSE for standing up for sports, health and a brighter future for the children of this country. “Thanks to the Board for standing up for sports, health & a brighter future for India’s children,” said the Master Blaster who turned 45 on Tuesday. The courses will carry 100 marks and the board will conduct practical exams to assess students.

According to the new guidelines aimed at mainstreaming health and physical education, it will be mandatory for schools to have a “sports” period daily during which students will have to go the playground but will be free to perform any physical activity listed in the manual and will be graded on the same.

The board has prepared a 150-page manual detailing sports guidelines for schools for classes 9 to 12 and methodologies for implementing them. CBSE had last month asked all schools to reserve one period for “Health and Physical Education (HPE)” while preparing their time-table for the 2018-19 session.

However, HPE will be different from Physical Education (PE) academic elective which is offered to class 10 and 12 students. “Earlier, there used to be two co-scholastic areas — Health and Physical Education and Work Education. Now the two have been merged and the total periods allocated for the two will be used for HPE. This will ensure that schools are under no pressure of adjusting the time tables at the cost of academic subjects,” the official said.

“The whole process of HPE will be school-based and will be evaluated and implemented by school teachers only. The marks or grades will have to be submitted by schools on the CBSE website,” the official added. While participation in HPE and assessment will be mandatory to be eligible for appearing in board exams of class 10 and 12, the marks will not be added in the final exams.

One of the best b’day gifts I got this year – the news that #CBSE schools will include a mandatory health & physical education programme for class IX to XII students. Thanks to the Board for standing up for sports, health & a brighter future for 🇮🇳’s children. #LetsPlay 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 26, 2018

Schools will also not be required to have only Physical Education teachers for conducting the period. “Every teacher including class teacher, teaching in CBSE affiliated schools will be eligible for implementing, evaluating and record keeping of HPE which will be completely practical and will not have any theory portion,” the CBSE official said.

“The students will also have to do a project for which they can choose whether it will be an individual or group activity. From doing any cleanliness campaign to visiting a zoo, the project can be anything which involves an outdoor activity. Students will be graded for the pictures and other they material submit for the project,” the official added.

– With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd