ITI graduates to get Class 10, 12 equivalent certificates

In a major relief to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the government proposes to set up a separate board that will conduct exams and award certificates at par with those given to students clearing class 10 and 12 examinations from Boards like CBSE. The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has already accepted the proposal. This move is likely to benefit over two million students graduating from over 13,000 ITIs every year.

If the proposal gets a node, then ITIs students can pursue regular courses in other schools and colleges. Union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy informed the Lok Sabha during Question Hour that the proposed ITI Board will be on the lines of CBSE and ICSE.

The Minister informed that the Board will give a certificate which will be equivalent to class 10 and 12 certificates issued by regular boards.

Admitting that “there’s been a decline in the standards quality of ITIs”, Rudy said that in the coming days, the ITIs opening in the country will be at par with the quality of central schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas and other good quality training institutions.

He pointed out that there were no such provisions earlier for about 23 lakh students who used to pass out from ITIs. “Now we have decided that on the lines of CBSE and ICSE, there will be a Board for ITIs in the country which will give them a certificate equivalent with X and XII standard. The HRD Ministry has agreed to this,” Rudy said.

According to senior officials in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, once the proposal is formalised, the National Council for Vocational Training will be authorised to conduct academic examination and certification for class 10 and 12 for the ITI students.

Consequently, the UGC, CBSE, AICTE, NCERT, AIU (Association of Indian Universities) and state education Boards will be informed that the NCVT has been authorised to conduct academic examinations for ITI pass outs and award 10 and 12 certificates which should be honoured by all educational institutions to provide further opportunities for higher studies.

