ITI admission 2017: Offline registration begins today for 1,113 seats, download form from itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

ITI admission 2017: There are still 1,113 vacancies in more than 40 courses at 19 ITIs for the academic session of 2017-18. ITI admission 2017: There are still 1,113 vacancies in more than 40 courses at 19 ITIs for the academic session of 2017-18.

The Department of Training and Technical Education of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will begin the offline registration process today. Candidates who are seeking admission can download the application from the official website (itidelhiadmissions.nic.in) and submit their application to their respective ITIs.

“Offline admission would be granted to the candidates according to their merit/rank,” the department said in an official notice. There are still 1,113 vacancies in more than 40 courses at 19 ITIs for the academic session of 2017-18.

Candidates who have been verified are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 to “freeze” the seats available. A list of vacant seats was released on August 18, 2017 and the registration process for the same will be closed by 2 pm on August 22.

The tentative merit list for offline admissions will be released by 3 pm on August 23 and candidates must file their objections by 12 pm on August 24. The final merit list will be displayed by 3 pm on August 24, 2017 and candidates will be required to report to their respective ITIs on August 28 and 29, 2017.

“Registered but not verified candidates are to be verified by the individual institute before submission of application form for off line admission. Any wrong submission of information/registration form will result in cancellation of admission,” the institute said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd