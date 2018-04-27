‘It wasn’t an easy journey, but I am happy to be here,’ says UPSC topper Durishetty Anudeep

UPSC result 2017: UPSC topper Durishetty Anudeep (Source: Facebook profile) UPSC result 2017: UPSC topper Durishetty Anudeep (Source: Facebook profile)

UPSC result 2017: The result of UPSC Civil Service examinations 2017 was declared on Friday, and this year, Hyderabad boy Durishetty Anudeep topped the examination. ANI quoted him as saying: “It wasn’t an easy journey, but I am happy to be here, I am really happy to get this result today. I am grateful to all the people who supported me throughout.” Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta secured the second and third position respectively in the coveted examination.

Anudeep, an OBC candidate, who was a graduate from BITS, Pilani qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. The topper, from Metpally in Telangana, is posted in Hyderabad as an Assistant Commissioner. He is an officer of IRS (Customs and Central Excise) of 2014 batch.

Anu Kumari topped among the female candidates. She has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance & Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. Saumya Sharma, a physically disabled person with hearing impairment has secured an overall ninth rank. This year, eight women were in the top 25 list.

A total of 9,57,590 candidates had registered for the examination this year, out of which 4,56,625 candidates appeared in the examination. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017, and 13,366 candidates qualified for the appearance in the Written (main) Examination that was conducted from October to November 2017. Only, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February – April, 2018.

UPSC result 2017: Meet the toppers

Durishetty Anudeep (First)

Anu Kumari (Second)

Sachin Gupta (Third)

Atul Prakash (Fourth)

Pratham Kaushik (Fifth)

Koya Sree Harsha (Sixth)

Ayush Sinha (Seventh)

Anubhav Singh (Eighth)

Saumya Sharma (Ninth)

Abhishek Surana (Tenth)

In 2016, Nandini K R had topped the UPSC Civil Services examination. She belongs to the OBC category and had qualified the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject. Nandini is a graduate in BE (Civil Engg) degree from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore.

Every year, over 11 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious exams. The examination is conducted for selection of candidates to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

For any clarification regarding the results, candidates can call on the numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm. The marks will be made available in 15 days.

