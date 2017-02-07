ISME Mumbai signs MOU with King’s College London

The MOU was signed last week by Dr Indu Shahani, Dean of the Indian School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Mumbai. (source: isme.co.in) The MOU was signed last week by Dr Indu Shahani, Dean of the Indian School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Mumbai. (source: isme.co.in)

To facilitate exchange of students between the UK and India, a management institute from Mumbai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the prestigious King’s College London. The MOU was signed last week by Dr Indu Shahani, former Sherriff of Mumbai and Dean of the Indian School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Mumbai and Dr Joanna Newman, MBE, FRSA, Vice-Principal (International), King’s College London.

Dr Joanna Newman said on Tuesday the MOU would increase cooperation between King’s College and the Institute facilitating “our students to work with the institute’s design, entrepreneurship and business ideas.”

“We want to send our students to spend time there, and welcome students back to King’s in return. I think there is much to learn from the institute, and it operates in such a vibrant and changing environment. Likewise, our own entrepreneurship institute has ambitious plans and is situated in perhaps the most global city of the world, London.”

Speaking at the reception, G P Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group referred to the work being done by the Hinduja Foundation in promoting education and its contribution in increasing cooperation between UK and India in the fields of education. Stating that “education is must for everyone”, Hinduja said “it gives wisdom and from Wisdom you get everything.”

India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Y K Sinha said India and UK have been collaborating successfully in various fields, particularly in the field of education. Noting that India has recently set up 40 Skill Development Schools, Sinha said “UK can be helpful to India in this area.”

Dr Sahani, who led the 38-member delegation of Educationists from India said “This is the first of many such collaborations that are in the pipeline.” Present on the occasion included Baroness Sandy Verma, Lord Hameed and Lord Raj Loomba. Hinduja Foundation hosted a reception to visiting delegation of University Principals and School Head Teachers from India.

The reception was attended by Vice Chancellors and Heads of Departments of several UK Universities including London School of Economics, City University, University of Westminster, University of Oxford, University of East London, University of Edinburgh, UCL, University of Southampton and Richmond (American University in London) College.

For more stories on education, click here