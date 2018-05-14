ISCE, ISC results 2018: In rare feet, two girls of same school score AIR second and third rank

The results of the exam were declared on Monday. (Express Photo) The results of the exam were declared on Monday. (Express Photo)

In a rare feat, two girls from the same school have brought laurels to the city of Jalandhar by scoring second and third All-India rank (AIR) in the ICSE Matriculation Examination, whose results were declared on Monday. Both of them have had expected high ranks but it was a dream come true for both of them by getting AIR second and third ranks. Both girls studied in the same section of St. Joseph’s Convent school (for girls).

After the results were declared, both gave credit to their teachers as well as parents who did not put any pressure on them to score high marks. Jasmine Chahal, who stood second, scored 99.2%. Her father is a cop while her mother is a school teacher.

Read: ICSE, ISC results 2018 declared: 64 students get more than 99 per cent

Talking to The Indian Express, she attributed her success to her teahcers and parents. She said self-study and consistent approach helped her in gaining grasp over the subjects, while adding that she took tuition in Mathematics. She said her goals in life will be cleared once she clears her 10+2 exams.

Read: ICSE, ISC result 2018 declared, ICSE pass percent at 98.51, ISC at 96.21

Abheya, who scored 99% and got third rank, is daughter of Naveen Arora, who runs a financial institution’s loan franchise. Her mother, Devika Arora, is a housewife. She scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics, Computer Science and Science, 99 in Social Studies, 96 in English and 95 in Punjabi. She said her attentiveness in the class and disciplined study was the key behind her performance. She said her parents have always been supportive in her studies. Abheya has joined 10+1 in Commerce stream and aspires to become either a Chartered Accountant or clear UPSC (Civil Services).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App