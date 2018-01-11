ICSE date sheet 2018: Class 10 exams to begin from February 26

ICSE datesheet 2018: The pass marks for ICSE has been updated from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra ICSE datesheet 2018: The pass marks for ICSE has been updated from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

ICSE date sheet 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on January 10 released the class 10 and class 12 date sheet. The ICSE examinations will begin on February 26 and end on March 28. The ISC examination will commence on February 7 and end on April 2.

From this year, CISCE has changed the passing marks for the class 10 and class 12 students. The pass marks for ICSE has been updated from 35 per cent to 33 per cent and that for the ISC from 40 per cent to 35 per cent.

In a release, the board has also informed that the dates of the examinations may change based on the declaration of election dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly elections.

ICSE date sheet 2018

February 26: English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

February 27: Mathematics

February 28: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 5: Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

March 7: History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

March 9: Second Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati,

Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Modern

Armenian, PortuQuese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 10: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 12: Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

March 14: Hindi

March 16: Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

March 17: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 19: Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

March 21: Economics (Group II Elective)

March 23: (Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer

Applications , Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance,

Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga

Technical DrawinQ Applications

March 24: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 26: Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

March 27: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) French / German (Group II Elective)

March 28: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

The board will give 15 minutes time prior to the exam for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11 am .

