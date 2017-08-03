ISC science students will have to study entire syllabus

We always want the students to study the entire syllabus We always want the students to study the entire syllabus

ISC candidates will have to study the entire syllabus of a particular science paper with the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) changing the question-paper pattern for all science subjects from 2018. Nabarun De, General Secretary, Association of Heads of ICSE Schools in West Bengal, said, “To our knowledge, the CISCE will make changes in the science papers from 2018 so that a student will have to study the entire syllabus and not be selective.”

“This will help them in making better preparations for engineering and medical entrance tests where they have to study extensively and not selectively. This is important for their future,” De said. When contacted Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE said, “We had always sought to ensure comprehensive learning by the students. We always want the students to study the entire syllabus.”

CISCE yesterday said it was discussing the modalities of implementation of the process of an assessment of students and all info will be shared with the schools well before implementation of the proposed assessment. CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon yesterday said in a signed statement, “it has been clearly stated in my letter to all Heads of Schools on July 4… that the Council is currently discussing the modalities of implementation of the process of assessment, which is the future initiative of the Council based on the curriculum.

“All information and material will be shared with the schools well before the implementation of the proposed assessment” (for students in class 5 and 8), Mr Arathoon said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App