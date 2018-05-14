ISC 12th result 2018: How to check results via online and sms

ISC results 2018: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the results of ISC (Class 12) results today, today, May 14, at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the careers portal of the council, the official website and SMS.
The ISC Examination has been conducted in 50 written subjects of which 16 are Indian languages, 5 are foreign languages and 3 are classical languages. Last year, the council made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the website http://www.cisce.org. In addition, the provision of applying for recheck by the head of the school through the ‘careers portal’ is also available. The online module for submitting the request for a recheck this year will remain open from May 14 to May 21.
ISC results 2018: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Click on Class 12 results
Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
ISC results 2018: How to check via SMS
The candidates can check the results through SMS by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.
ISC results 2018: How to check via app
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number
Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.
In 2017, the results were announced towards the end of May. This year, around 81,000 students appeared for ISC. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon. The candidates can avail the results through SMS also. They have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April 2018.
Students can access the results by logging into the council’s website, http://www.cisce.org or http://www.results.cisce.org. After logging onto the website, click on the link ‘Results 2018’; select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the course option; and enter unique ID, index number and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. The details for viewing results are also available on the website.
