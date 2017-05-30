ISC Class XII results : Nayantara, Anushka bag first slot in Tricity with 97.8 per cent

Anureet kaur +2 medical topper with her parents student. Express photo by Jasbir Mahli Anureet kaur +2 medical topper with her parents student. Express photo by Jasbir Mahli

GIRLS BAGGED the top positions in three out of four streams as the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII results were announced on Monday. Tricity girls emerged toppers in humanities, commerce and medical stream. Two students of humanities stream jointly topped the Tricity scoring 97.8 per cent marks.

HUMANITIES

Nayantara Singh and Anushka Swamy Sapra scored 97.8 per cent, topping not just in the stream, but also in Class XII in the Tricity. Both are students of Strawberry Field School, Sector 26. Anushka, a national level swimmer and debating champion, would study for seven-nine hours a day prior to her examination. “Doing these extra curricular activities would ease the pressure of studies and helped me get a better score.”

Sapra hails from Mumbai and moved to Chandigarh two years ago as her father joined Indian School of Business, Mohali. She scored 100 in Political Science and Physical Education, 99 marks in Maths and Economics, and 92 marks in English and Psychology.

NON-MEDICAL

Sahil Ahuja of Yadvindra Public School (YPS) bagged the first position in Tricity in non-medical stream scoring 95.75 per cent marks. Sahil has also appeared for the IIT (advance) examination the results of which were yet to be declared. He said that he wants to be a robotics engineer. His mother Pamila Ahuja is an English teacher at YPS School while father K L Ahuja is also an English teacher at a government school in Delhi.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sahil said that he used to study 10 hours a day. Sahil’s younger sister is also studying in the same school. He said that he did not take any tuition and his teachers helped him get good marks.

“I did not expect that I will top the Tricity but my hard work has paid off. My parents were a great support and did not pressure me for anything. I was fond of engineering and I chose my own career. I am hopeful that I will get good marks in the IIT results too,” Sahil said.

COMMERCE

Gureet Kaur Bala, another student of Strawberry Field School, scored 92.8 per cent and topped the commerce stream. She lives with her grandmother Gurdev Kaur as her father Gurdeep Singh, a businessman, resides in the United States of America. “I would study for four hours every day and in between would listen to music and watch television to relax myself. I am aiming to become a chartered accountant and want to take admission in Delhi University,” said Gureet. She scored 95 marks in Economics, 95 in Accounts, 91 marks in English and 90 in Mathematics.

MEDICAL

Anureet Kaur Dhillon, a student of medical stream studying at St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, topped the Tricity with 93.4 per cent marks. Daughter of Gurinderpal Singh, principal of SMS Memorial School, Khanna, and Gurpreet Kaur, a homemaker, would study for over 10 hours prior to her exams.

“The reason behind me scoring good marks is consistent hardwork and regular studies. I have already given the law entrance for admission to Panjab University as I want to become a lawyer or will join civil services,” said Anureet. She scored 94 marks in English, 94 marks in Physics, 79 in Chemistry and 96 marks in Biology.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App