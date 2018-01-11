ISC Board exams 2018: Class 12 datesheet released at cisce.org, check schedule here

CISCE ISC exams 2018: The datesheet for ISC (Class 12) examination has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the official website – cisce.org. All those students who will be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams will begin on February 7 with Physics practical paper and will end on April 2 with Psychology paper.
15 minutes will be given to read the paper. The question papers for practicals will be distributed at 8: 45 am so that students can start writing at 9 am. For theory, the question papers will be distributed at 1:45 pm so that students can start writing at 2 pm.
Wednesday, February 7
Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)
Thursday, February 8
Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)
Friday, February 9
Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)
Saturday, February 10
Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Planning Session
Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)
Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)
Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)
Monday, February 12
Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, February 13
Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Thursday, February 15
Accounts -Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, February 17
Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Examination Session
Tuesday, February 20
Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, February 21
Sociology
Thursday, February 22
Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)
Friday, February 23
Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, February 24
Indian Music – Hindustani Paper I (Theory)
Indian Music – Carnatic Paper I (Theory)
Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)
Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, February 26
Mathematics
Tuesday, February 27
Art Paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)
Wednesday, February 28
English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
Monday, March 5
Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, March 6
Political Science
Wednesday, March 7
English – Paper 1 (English Language)
Thursday, March 8
Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 9
Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, March 10
Art Paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)
Geometrical and Building drawing
Geometrical and Mechanical drawing
Monday, March 12
Commerce
Electricity and Electronics
Tuesday, March 13
Art Paper 4 (Original imaginative composition in colour)
Wednesday, March 14
Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Elective English
Thursday, March 15
Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 16
Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical Languages
Saturday, March 17
Art Paper 3 (Drawing of painting of a living person)
Monday, March 19
Economics
Tuesday, March 20
Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
Wednesday, March 21
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, March 26
History
Wednesday, March 28
Business Studies
Monday, April 2
Psychology
