ISC Board exams 2018: Class 12 datesheet released at cisce.org, check schedule here

CISCE ISC exams 2018: The datesheet for ISC (Class 12) examination has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the official website – cisce.org. All those students who will be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams will begin on February 7 with Physics practical paper and will end on April 2 with Psychology paper.

15 minutes will be given to read the paper. The question papers for practicals will be distributed at 8: 45 am so that students can start writing at 9 am. For theory, the question papers will be distributed at 1:45 pm so that students can start writing at 2 pm.

CISCE ISC exams 2018, datesheet

Wednesday, February 7

Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

Thursday, February 8

Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)

Planning Session

Examination Session

Friday, February 9

Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

Saturday, February 10

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Planning Session

Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)

Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)

Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)

Monday, February 12

Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, February 13

Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Thursday, February 15

Accounts -Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, February 17

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Examination Session

Tuesday, February 20

Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, February 21

Sociology

Thursday, February 22

Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

Friday, February 23

Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, February 24

Indian Music – Hindustani Paper I (Theory)

Indian Music – Carnatic Paper I (Theory)

Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)

Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, February 26

Mathematics

Tuesday, February 27

Art Paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)

Wednesday, February 28

English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Monday, March 5

Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, March 6

Political Science

Wednesday, March 7

English – Paper 1 (English Language)

Thursday, March 8

Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 9

Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, March 10

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)

Geometrical and Building drawing

Geometrical and Mechanical drawing

Monday, March 12

Commerce

Electricity and Electronics

Tuesday, March 13

Art Paper 4 (Original imaginative composition in colour)

Wednesday, March 14

Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Elective English

Thursday, March 15

Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 16

Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical Languages

Saturday, March 17

Art Paper 3 (Drawing of painting of a living person)

Monday, March 19

Economics

Tuesday, March 20

Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

Wednesday, March 21

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, March 26

History

Wednesday, March 28

Business Studies

Monday, April 2

Psychology

