ISC board 12th result 2017 date and time on cisce.org: ISC Class 12, HSC results for 2017 will be declared at 3 PM on 29th May, 2017

CISCE ISC results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of ISC or Class 12th results 2017 today at 3 pm. The students can check the results at the official website – cisce.org. On May 26, the CISCE board has announced that on May 26 that they’ll release the results on May 29.

Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 6, along with the ISC Class 12 results. The CISCE board conducted both class 10 and class 12 examinations late this year due to assembly elections after the election commission of India declared elections to five state assemblies.

When to check ISC results 2017:

The Board might release the results before the said time, therefore we suggest students to keep their roll number handy and start checking their results from around 2 pm.

How to check CISCE ISC results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the ‘ISC Results 2017’ section

A new page will open

Enter your UID, course and captcha

Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print

Last year, the CISCE results for class 12 saw a pass percentage of 96.46. Around 71,141 candidates appeared for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) out of which 38,659 boys and 32,482 girls.

