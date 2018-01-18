ISB launches doctoral programme for senior business executives, professors

The programme will commence in August 2018 and aspirants can apply at the website – The programme will commence in August 2018 and aspirants can apply at the website – http://www.isb.edu \efpm.

ISB EFPM 2018: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a three-year doctoral-level Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM), for senior industry executives. Challenging, comprehensive and global in scope, the EFPM is also fit for business school faculty who do not possess a doctoral degree. The programme is meant for individuals with a research oriented mindset who seek rigorous study of compelling issues of management practice. Professors of business schools and executives who see academia as a second career option can also benefit from this. The programme will commence in August 2018 and aspirants can apply at the website – http://www.isb.edu\efpm.

Eligibility criteria

— Bachelor’s degree

— Work experience of 8 years and above

— A strong interest in applied research

About the programme

— Courses will be offered in an executive format (i.e. fifteen, three-day residencies, one residency each month)

— A portfolio of skills to increase understanding of business theory, combine theory and practice will be provided

— Students will attend classes and develop their dissertation research project under the supervision of faculty experts

— The research topic would address a strategic business issue of the participant’s organisation or industry

Announcing the launch of the Executive Fellow Programme in Management, Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean ISB said, “Today’s business environment requires practitioners who are able to translate academic research to find solutions to specific industry issues. EFPM at ISB is designed to train such scholars who are working at the boundaries of academic and practitioner-oriented work.” Through insightful and well-grounded research, the programme will enable people to narrate their knowledge of their industry or function to the world in form of a book or articles.

Sharing his thoughts on the EFPM, Sanjay Kallapur, Deputy Dean, Faculty Review and FPM, said, “Research is an integral part of the EFPM at ISB. Students will learn rigorous research methods and hone their critical thinking skills, work closely with faculty experts across disciplines to become the next generation of thought leaders in research.”

