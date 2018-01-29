ISB, IIM-Ahmedabad slips in global MBA rankings, IIM-B and IIM-C performs better

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has occupyied 28th position in the Times Global MBA rankings 2018. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has occupyied 28th position in the Times Global MBA rankings 2018.

The Indian School of Business ranking has been slipped to 28 while IIM-Ahmedabad, which was at 29th position last year, is at 31 in this year’s Financial Times London’s Global MBA Ranking 2018. ISB’s post graduate programme has been featured as the best from India. However, IIM-Bangalore has massively improved its position and climbed to 35th from 49th. Similarly, the IIM-Calcutta too considerably improved its position to 78th this year from 95th, sharing the honours with McGill University Desautels, Canada.

The top rank has been grabbed by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, US while France’s INSEAD is at the second position.

Factors which determined its rank includes percentage salary increase, placement and alumni recommendation. 164 per cent increase in salary was observed. Other key parameters like weighted salary, percentage of aims achieved and placement success have also been taken into account.

Global MBA rankings 2018:

Check out the top 10 institutes which made it to the list

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business, US

Rank 2: INSEAD, France/Singapore

Rank 3: University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, US

Rank 4: London Business School, UK

Rank 5: Harvard Business School, US

Rank 6: University of Chicago: Booth, US

Rank 7: Columbia Business School, US

Rank 8: Ceibs, China

Rank 9: MIT: Sloan, US

Rank 10: University of California at Berkeley: Haas, US

“We will continue to focus on providing world-class education while steadfastly investing in our faculty, research centres and institutes. ISB will continue to proactively partner with government and industry to drive performance and to contribute to society at large,” said Dean Rajendra Srivastava.

“ When the School was conceived, it was to groom future leaders for India and the world. Today, we have over 8600 alumni across 42 countries who are agents of transformation.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd