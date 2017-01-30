ISB, IIM-A among top 100 world’s best MBA schools: FT ranking 2017

ISB and IIMA hold 27th and 29th positions in the global ranking. (source: wikipedia/iima.ac.in) ISB and IIMA hold 27th and 29th positions in the global ranking. (source: wikipedia/iima.ac.in)

The Indian School of Business (ISB) took the first place among top B-schools securing the 27th position in global ranking. It shot past the Indian institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad which has toppled to the 29th position, five ranks lower than the previous year.

This year, four Indian business schools stood among the rankings which feature the world’s best 100 full-time MBA programmes. The 2017 Financial Times Global MBA ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and 9000 graduates of 2013. The assessment is done by noting alumnus’ career progression, the school’s idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty.

This year, IIM Bangalore has moved up the ladder leaving behind its 62nd rank from last year and standing proudly at the 49th position. Meanwhile IIM Ahmedabad, considered to have India’s best MBA programme, stands one meek step behind ISB, no longer holding a 24th rank.

For the first time, IIM Calcutta has made a stand among the hundred best institutions for MBA according to the Financial Express. It currently holds the 95th rank among the global institutions. The top three rankers among the 100 are Insead (in France/Singapore), Stanford Graduate School of Business (in the US) and the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton (also in the US).

