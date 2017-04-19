ISB alumnus Neeraj Arora initiates scholarship for women professionals

Shalini Tiwari, a dental surgeon from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is its first recipient. (Source: Express Photo) Shalini Tiwari, a dental surgeon from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is its first recipient. (Source: Express Photo)

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) has initiated a perpetual merit-cum-need based scholarship for deserving female students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management. Shalini Tiwari, a dental surgeon from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is its first recipient.

The ‘Jagannath Arora Scholarship’ has been set up by Neeraj Arora, an alumnus of ISB and the Vice President of Whatsapp. It was initiated as Arora’s father had aspired to support talented and deserving women professionals to pursue a career of their choice.

Read | Indian School of Business gets global accreditation

“My alma mater holds a special place in my life — not only did I learn a lot, I also became part of a network that I have relied on and benefitted from, over the years,” Arora said, adding that he hoped that the scholarship would give back what all he had received.

This is not the first time that an ISB alumnus has set up a scholarship. The Phoenix Nurture India Scholarship which was instituted by the founder of Phoenix Holdings, Amit Khanna, was the first such scholarship.

Read | ISB, IIM-A among top 100 world’s best MBA schools: FT ranking 2017

“We are thankful to Neeraj, Amit, and the others, as these scholarships will ensure that meritorious students will not miss a deserving opportunity due to financial constraints,” said ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava. He added that ISB alumni are the “true owners” of the institute.

The ISB alumni body has been contributing to the institution at a steadily increasing rate. With more than 450 alumni and 400 co-founders and start-ups, the institute is witnessing contributions in various areas from placements to the school’s growth trajectory.

For more stories on ISB scholarships, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd