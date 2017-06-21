Irregularities in CBSE result: 3-member panel to probe evaluation errors

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a three-member committee to fix responsibility for errors in totaling of marks that surfaced after the Board announced its Class XII results on May 28.

According to a CBSE release on Monday, 2.47 per cent of the answersheets were given for verification this year and there were at least 2,000 cases where a student’s marks went up by 26 or more after verification.

The CBSE is also considering holding Class X and XII Board examinations earlier from next year to give more time to teachers for evaluation. Sources said the Class XII Board exams could start by February 15 next year instead of the first week of March.

The internal committee, headed by joint secretary Manoj Srivastava, will visit the CBSE’s regional centres to enquire into the evaluation process, identify the wrongdoers and submit its report in two months.

The CBSE has constituted another panel of senior officers, headed by Delhi regional officer S S Rawat, to analyse and suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process to make the system robust. The second committee will submit its report in three months.

The CBSE’s decision was a consequence of a meeting held by the HRD Ministry on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi, was called to discuss the discrepancies being reported in the marks achieved by Class XII students and the score reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board, sources said.

“Yes, there have been mistakes, but one also has to point out that this is not unprecedented,” a source in the ministry said. “Totaling errors are being reported over the last few years. But it is important that this problem is fixed, which is why CBSE has set up two committees.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App