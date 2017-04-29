Irregularities in admission process: Chandigarh writes to CBSE to cancel affiliation of two schools

SD Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. Jasbir Malhi SD Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. Jasbir Malhi

The education department has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for cancellation of affiliation of Gyandeep School in Sector 20 and SD Senior Secondary School in Sector 24 over irregularities in admission process. The department is yet to convene a meeting with the British School in Sector 44 over the same issue. On March 19, a showcause notice was issued to Gyandeep Jyoti School for admitting students to Class XI without proper documents. It was highlighted that the school did not ask for pass certificates and original detail marksheet for admission.

The school principal had to submit the report by March 24 on the criteria and procedure used for admission. On March 9, 15 students were not allowed to sit for the Class XII board exam as they were not issued roll numbers nor the documents to prove that they were students of Gyandeep Jyoti High School. After hearing from the school principal, the education department has written to the CBSE to cancel its affiliation. Similarly, on January 12, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) raided the British School in Sector 44 and found only 10 per cent students out of 400 enrolled in classes XI and XII were present.

According to the reports, the inspecting team had doubts over the number of staff members present in the school in accordance with the number of sections, which were 12. The education department had sought details from the school authorities and the meeting is yet to be convened. Ranjan Sethi, director, The British School, told Chandigarh Newsline: “As of now no notice has been provided to the school either by the department or by the CBSE. We are yet to meet the department officials.”

Sources from the department said after the meeting, the application of the school authorities will be forwarded to the CBSE. The application against the Gyandeep School has been sent to NCPCR and CBSE. A senior official of education department said they have forwarded the complaint regarding the SD Senior Secondary School to the CBSE and yet to receive the notice about its cancellation of affiliation.

